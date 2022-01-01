Antoine BRETENET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ferdinand Buisson- Sarlat 1956 - 1966
Parcours militaire
-
E.e. Forbin- Toulon 1970 - 1971
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Antoine BRETENET
-
Vit à :
SARLAT, France
-
Né le :
25 févr. 1950 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Www.antoine-luthier.com
Profession :
Antoine-luthier
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Antoine BRETENET a ajouté 1 photo à son album 21 juin
-
Antoine BRETENET a reconnu Antoine BRETENET sur la photo hourtin 1970