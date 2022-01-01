Antoine BRIALON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LE VIVARAIS- Guilherand granges 1984 - 1992
-
Collège Charles De Gaulle- Guilherand granges 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Jules Algoud- Valence 1996 - 1999
-
Iut De Valence Université De Grenoble Ii- Valence 1999 - 2002
-
CENTRE DE FORMATION SAINT LOUIS- Crest 2004 - 2006
Parcours club
-
ECOLE DE MUSIQUE- Guilherand granges 1989 - 2000
-
Usg (Union Sportive Grangeoise)- Guilherand granges 1990 - 1995
-
ASSOCIATION DES IUTIENS VALENTINOIS- Valence 2000 - 2004
-
ASSOCIATION DES IUTIENS VALENTINOIS- Valence 2000 - 2002
-
JASSAX LA PETITE ENTREPRISE- Valence 2001 - 2003
-
Faluchards Associatifs Drôme Ardèche- Valence
RS, Président2001 - 2003
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Antoine BRIALON
-
Vit à :
TASSIN LA DEMI LUNE, France
-
Né le :
25 juil. 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Consultant en informatique
Mes goûts et passions
