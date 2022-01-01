RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Toulon dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Paul Valery- Paris 1974 - 1981
Corniche Pol Lapeyre, Lycée Militaire De Saint-cyr L'ecole- Saint cyr l'ecole 1981 - 1983
ECOLE NAVALE- Brest 1983 - 1985
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Antoine CHARPY
Vit Ã :
TOULON, France
NÃ© le :
9 mars 1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Arabie Saoudite - Australie - Autriche - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - Cameroun - Chypre - Croatie - Cote d'Ivoire - Danemark - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - GÃ©orgie - GrÃ¨ce - - GuinÃ©e-Bissau - Maurice - IndonÃ©sie - IsraÃ«l - Italie - Kenya - - Madagascar - Maroc - NorvÃ¨ge - Pakistan - Pays-Bas - Porto Rico - Portugal - Qatar - Royaume-Uni - Djibouti - RÃ©publique du Congo - Serbie - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Somalie - Oman - Syrie - Togo - Turquie
