Antoine COUTURIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ALLEZARD- Creteil 1997 - 2002
-
Collège Victor Hugo- Creteil 2002 - 2006
-
Lycée Bonaparte- Toulon 2006 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Antoine COUTURIER
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Né le :
7 août 1991 (31 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Antoine COUTURIER a ajouté Lycée Bonaparte à son parcours scolaire
-
Antoine COUTURIER a ajouté Collège Victor Hugo à son parcours scolaire
-
Antoine COUTURIER a ajouté ECOLE ALLEZARD à son parcours scolaire