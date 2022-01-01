Antoine DÉPIERRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire De Montbonnot Saint Martin (Montbonnot Saint Martin)- Montbonnot saint martin 1989 - 1992
-
Collège Lionel Terray- Meylan 1993 - 1996
-
Collège Le Rondeau Boisfleury- Corenc 1996 - 1998
-
Itec-boisfleury- Corenc 1998 - 2001
-
INSTITUT VATEL- Lyon 2001 - 2004
-
Lycée Rondeau Boisfleury- Corenc 2004 - 2005
Parcours club
-
SCOUTS DE FRANCE- Montbonnot saint martin 1991 - 2002
-
Club D'escrime De Meylan- Meylan 1995 - 1996
-
CLUB DU VIEUX MANOIR- Paris 1998 - 2000
-
HORIZONS- Meylan 1998 - 2001
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Antoine DÉPIERRE
-
Vit à :
LONDRES, Royaume-Uni
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Sommelier
Situation familiale :
célibataire