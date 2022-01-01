Antoine DÉPIERRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Sommelier

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voitures

    • Je n'ai pas de voiture

    Voyages