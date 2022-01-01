RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Dijon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ST PI- Grainville sur odon 1986 - 1992
-
Bretteville Sur Odon- Bretteville sur odon 1992 - 1995
-
ECOLE PUBLIC- Bretteville sur odon 1992 - 1995
-
Collège- Villers bocage 1995 - 1999
-
Lycée Privé Jeanne D'arc- Caen 1999 - 2000
-
Lycée Professionnel Agricole La Gabillière- Amboise 2000 - 2004
-
Lycée Viticole D'amboise- Amboise 2000 - 2004
-
Lycées Agroviticole De Libourne Montagne- Montagne 2004 - 2006
-
IUVV JULES GUYOT- Dijon 2006 - 2008
Parcours club
-
AS PTT- Caen 1987 - 1999
-
US AUNAY SUR ODON- Aunay sur odon 1999 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
Domaine Du Cédre - Stagiaire Bepa- Restigne 1999 - 2001
-
LECLERC IFS - Rayon Vins (Commercial)- Ifs 2002 - 2002
-
Chateau Les Faures - Stagiaire Bac Pro- Camiran 2002 - 2004
-
LECLERC IFS - Rayon Vins- Ifs 2003 - 2003
-
LECLERC IFS - Rayon Vins- Ifs 2004 - 2004
-
Chateau Haut Surget - Ouvrier Viticole- Lalande de pomerol 2004 - 2006
-
ITV FRANCE - Stagiaire BTS VO- Blanquefort 2005 - 2005
-
BIVB - Stagiaire Licence Sciences Vigne- Beaune 2007 - 2007
-
Chateau De Villars Fontaine- Villars fontaine 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Antoine LAISNEY
-
Vit à :
DIJON, France
-
Né le :
1 mai 1984 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Commercial Vins