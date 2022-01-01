Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Dijon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Antoine LAISNEY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Antoine LAISNEY

  • Vit à :

    DIJON, France

  • Né le :

    1 mai 1984 (37 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Commercial Vins

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :