Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PUBLIQUE- Courcelles 1972 - 1976
-
Collège Georges Texier- Saint jean d'angely 1976 - 1980
-
Lycée Louis Audouin Dubreuil- Saint jean d'angely 1980 - 1985
-
Collège Marcel Pagnol - Enseignant- Tonnay boutonne
Surveillant d'Ã¨xternat1987 - 1991
Parcours club
-
Radio Beneze- Saint jean d'angely 1981 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
Rbs Radio - Annimateur radio- Saint jean d'angely 1982 - 1986
-
Radio Beneze Stereo - Animateur- Saint jean d'angely 1982 - 1988
-
MIFA- Saint jean d'angely 1984 - 1987
-
College Tonnay-boutonne- Tonnay boutonne 1986 - 1990
-
Confiserie Dupuy- Royan 1991 - 1991
-
Station Carrefour Autoroute A.10 Fenioux Est- Fenioux 2001 - maintenant
-
Station Autoroute Shell Fenioux Est - OpÃ©rateur de station (Commercial)- Fenioux 2013 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Antoine LE BIGOT
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT JEAN D'ANGELY, France
-
NÃ© le :
4 dÃ©c. 1964 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Beaucoup m'ont déja contacté et d'autres peuvent le faire. N'hésitez pas à me donner de vos nouvelles.
Profession :
OpÃ©rateur de station service autoroute Shell (
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Canada - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Suisse
-
Antoine LE BIGOT a reconnu Anne LE BIGOT sur la photo 3 ème M 1 1979/1980
-
Antoine LE BIGOT a ajoutÃ© Station Autoroute Shell Fenioux Est Ã son parcours professionnel