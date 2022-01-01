RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Bretonvillers dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Antoine MARQUES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Louis Pergaud- Besancon 1983 - 1988
-
Iut De Belfort-montbeliard- Belfort 1988 - 1990
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Antoine MARQUES
-
Vit à :
BRETONVILLERS, France
-
Né en :
1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Antoine MARQUES a ajouté Iut De Belfort-montbeliard à son parcours scolaire
-
Antoine MARQUES a ajouté Lycée Louis Pergaud à son parcours scolaire