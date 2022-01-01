Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Jean-de-Lier dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Antoine MOLANT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours club

  • BRC

     -  Besancon 1985 - 1990

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Antoine MOLANT

  • Vit à :

    LONDRES, Royaume-Uni

  • Né le :

    7 oct. 1976 (45 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Capcom

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :