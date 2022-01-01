Antoine RENAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Marguerite Picart (Portet Sur Garonne)- Portet sur garonne 1975 - 1983
-
Collège Jules Vallès- Portet sur garonne 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Marcelin Berthelot- Toulouse 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Bellevue- Toulouse 1991 - 1992
-
Université Paul Sabatier : Toulouse Iii- Toulouse 1992 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
SEDITEC GROUPE AEROCONSEIL- Blagnac 1996 - maintenant
-
AEROCONSEIL- Blagnac 1996 - maintenant
-
Aeroconseil Aircraft Engineering- Toulouse 2006 - maintenant
-
Akka Technologies- 2012 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Antoine RENAULT
-
Vit à :
VILLENEUVE-TOLOSANE, France
-
Né en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur aéronautique
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Antoine RENAULT a ajouté Akka Technologies à son parcours professionnel
-
Antoine RENAULT a ajouté Aeroconseil Aircraft Engineering à son parcours professionnel
-
Antoine RENAULT a ajouté AEROCONSEIL à son parcours professionnel
-
Antoine RENAULT a ajouté SEDITEC GROUPE AEROCONSEIL à son parcours professionnel
-
Antoine RENAULT a ajouté Université Paul Sabatier : Toulouse Iii à son parcours scolaire
-
Antoine RENAULT a ajouté Lycée Bellevue à son parcours scolaire
-
Antoine RENAULT a ajouté Lycée Marcelin Berthelot à son parcours scolaire
-
Antoine RENAULT a ajouté Ecole Marguerite Picart (Portet Sur Garonne) à son parcours scolaire
-
Antoine RENAULT a ajouté Collège Jules Vallès à son parcours scolaire