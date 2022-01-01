Antoine SERREAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN DE LA FONTAINE- Issy les moulineaux 1982 - 1989
-
ECOLE CROIX DE BERNY- Antony 1989 - 1990
-
Collège Lakanal- Sceaux 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Lakanal- Sceaux 1990 - 1997
-
Lycée Lakanal- Sceaux 1995 - 1995
-
Iut Orsay Université Paris Xi- Orsay 1997 - 2000
-
Iut D'informatique Et De Gestion D'orsay- Orsay 1997 - 2000
Parcours de vacances
-
COLONIE VILLE DE PARIS- Paulmy 1987 - 1992
-
Kop Rouge Ile De France- Paris 2001 - maintenant
Parcours club
Parcours entreprise
-
Europcar Information Services (Europcar) - Informaticien (Informatique)- SAINT QUENTIN EN YVELINES 1999 - 2000
-
ITRAS - Développeur (Informatique)- Clichy 2000 - 2002
-
BSA INTERNATIONAL - Informaticien (Informatique)- Chilly mazarin 2003 - 2003
-
Sylogis.com - Informaticien (Informatique)- Meudon la foret 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Antoine SERREAU
-
Vit à :
TOULOUSE, France
-
Né le :
23 déc. 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Inde - Islande - Népal - Thaïlande