Armand SELLIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Enfant-jésus- La rochefoucauld 2001 - 2005
-
Lycée Privé Saint-paul- Angouleme 2005 - 2008
-
Lycée Notre Dame De Recouvrance- Saintes 2008 - 2009
-
SUP DE CO LA ROCHELLE- La rochelle 2009 - 2010
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Armand SELLIER
-
Vit Ã :
LA BAULE-ESCOUBLAC, France
-
NÃ© le :
28 juil. 1990 (32 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Industriel forain (ManÃ¨ges)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Armand SELLIER a reconnu Thomas PICHON sur la photo Enfant Jésus - La Rochefoucauld - 2001-2002
-
Armand SELLIER a reconnu Morgan SIMONNEAUX sur la photo Enfant Jésus - La Rochefoucauld - 2001-2002
-
Armand SELLIER a reconnu Thomas CASAMAYOU sur la photo Enfant Jésus - La Rochefoucauld - 2001-2002
-
Armand SELLIER a ajoutÃ© SUP DE CO LA ROCHELLE Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Armand SELLIER a ajoutÃ© Lycée Notre Dame De Recouvrance Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Armand SELLIER a ajoutÃ© Lycée Privé Saint-paul Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Armand SELLIER a ajoutÃ© Collège Enfant-jésus Ã son parcours scolaire