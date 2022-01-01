Armelle LE ROY (CHATELAIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
JOLIOT CURIE- Drancy 1973 - 1979
-
Collège Jorissen- Drancy 1975 - 1978
-
Lycée Prof. Bondy- Bondy 1979 - 1981
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Armelle LE ROY (CHATELAIN)
-
Vit Ã :
DRANCY, France
-
NÃ©e le :
25 mars 1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Conseillère Assurance pendant 34 ans, je suis sans activité depuis 2 ans
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Armelle LE ROY (CHATELAIN) a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo photo classe collège jorissen
COUCOU A TOUS CEUX QUI SE RECONNAITRONS CELA FAIT DU BIEN DE SE SOUVENIR DE NOTRE JEUNESSE ET DES BONS MOMENTS . BIEN ENTENDU JE SUIS PRENEUSE DE... Lire la suite
-
Armelle LE ROY (CHATELAIN) a ajoutÃ© LycÉE Prof. Bondy Ã son parcours scolaire