Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MATERNELLE GUSTAVE FLAUBERT- La chatre 1985 - 1987
ECOLE VARILLAS- Gueret 1987 - 1990
Ecole Groupe Scolaire Roger Cerclier (Gueret)- Gueret 1990 - 1991
Ecole Notre Dame (Gueret)- Gueret 1991 - 1993
Collège Notre-dame- Gueret 1993 - 1998
Lycée Professionel Jean Favard- Gueret 1998 - 2002
Lycée Jean Favard- Gueret 1998 - 2002
ECOLE DE NOTARIAT- Tours 2002 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
Bonnet Beaufranc - Comptable notarial (Comptabilité)- La souterraine 2003 - 2006
Etude Aladenise - Comptable et en formation de clerc au procedure (Comptabilité)- Gueret 2005 - 2007
Mignault - Ouvrier en electricite (Autre)- La chatre 2008 - 2008
Mignault - électricien (Autre)- La chatre 2009 - 2009
Boulangerie Du Berry - Preparateur commande (Autre)- Lacs 2009 - 2010
TNT EXPRESS FRANCE - chauffeur livreur (Autre)- Tours 2010 - 2011
Bs Transport - Chauffeur livreur- Tours 2011 - 2011
Transport Euro Alliance - Chauffeur livreur- Orleans 2011 - 2012
Transport Active Courses Locations - Chauffeur livreur- Tours 2012 - 2019
Transport Active Courses Locations - Chef d'équipe- Tours 2013 - 2019
TNT EXPRESS FRANCE - Chef d'équipe- Tours 2019 - 2020
Bastide Le Confort Médical- Tours 2020 - 2020
Triver Intérim/adecco - Chauffeur- Tours 2020 - 2021
Parcours club
SPORTING CLUB SARDENTAIS- Sardent 2004 - 2006
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Arnaud ALADENISE
Vit à :
LA CHATRE, France
Né le :
6 janv. 1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Pour ceux qui souhaite m'ecrire voici mon adresse msn : nono-aa@hotmail.fr
a bientot
Profession :
Chauffeur
Situation familiale :
fiancé(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Algérie - Allemagne - Australie - Belgique - Brésil - Canada - Chine - Danemark - Égypte - États-Unis - Fidji - Finlande - Grèce - - Inde - Indonésie - Irlande - Italie - Jamaïque - Japon - Malaisie - Maroc - Mexique - Norvège - Nouvelle-Calédonie - Nouvelle-Zélande - Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée - Pays-Bas - Portugal - Haïti - République Dominicaine - Russie - Sri Lanka - Suède - Suisse - Thaïlande - Tunisie - Viêt Nam
