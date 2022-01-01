Arnaud BOUILLARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle La Grenouillère- Chambery 1984 - 1985
-
Ecole Vert Bois (Chambery)- Chambery 1984 - 1988
-
Ecole Le Mollard (Chambery)- Chambery 1986 - 1991
-
Collège Côte Rousse- Chambery 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Louis Armand- Chambery 1996 - 2000
-
Lycée Louis Armand- Chambery 1997 - 2000
-
Centre De Promotion Sociale Rhône-alpes- Moirans 2001 - 2003
-
INSTITUT DU DEVELOPPEMENT LOCAL IDL- Agen 2003 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Well S.a - Commercial (Commercial)- Le vigan 2005 - 2005
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Arnaud BOUILLARD
-
Vit à :
GRENOBLE, France
-
Né le :
14 févr. 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de secteur
Situation familiale :
en union libre