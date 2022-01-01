RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac dans l'Académie de MontpellierLe résultat du brevet dans l'Académie de Montpellier
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
RUSSEILSHEM EVREUX- Evreux 1980 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
-
Ecole Gendarmerie Le Mans (Esog)- Le mans 1987 - 1987
-
Sanofi Aventis (Sanofi)- PORCHEVILLE 1989 - 2001
-
Sanofi Aventis (Sanofi)- MONTPELLIER 2005 - 2006
Parcours militaire
-
PSIG- Chateau thierry 1987 - 1988
Parcours de vacances
-
CENTRE INTERNATIONNAL DE TOXICOLOGIE- Miserey 1988 - 1989
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Arnaud CARBONNIER
-
Vit à :
SAINT BAUZILLE DE PUTOIS, France
-
Né le :
20 nov. 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié et j''ai un enfant
Profession :
Technicien
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1