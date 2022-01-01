Résultats examens 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac dans l'Académie de MontpellierLe résultat du brevet dans l'Académie de Montpellier

Arnaud CARBONNIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

Parcours militaire

  • PSIG

     -  Chateau thierry 1987 - 1988

Parcours de vacances

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Arnaud CARBONNIER

  • Vit à :

    SAINT BAUZILLE DE PUTOIS, France

  • Né le :

    20 nov. 1968 (53 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis marié et j''ai un enfant

  • Profession :

    Technicien

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :