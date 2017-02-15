Arnaud COUCHEVELLOU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ALBERT CAMUS- Caen
maternelle CP ce1 ce2 cm1 cm21977 - 1984
-
Collège Guillaume De Normandie- Caen
6Ã©me A spp spfc1984 - 1987
-
Cfa Du Bâtiment Jean Hochet- Caen 1989 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Buffet De La Gare De Caen - Apprenti cuisinier (Autre)- Caen 1987 - 1987
-
Association Hérouville Jeunes - Stagiaire en insertion (Autre)- Caen
formation spe faÃ§adier polyvalent1988 - 1989
-
Association Hérouville Jeunes - Stagiaire en peinture (Autre)- Caen 1989 - 1989
-
Saint Clair Décor- Herouville saint clair 1989 - 1991
-
Laugeois Marc - Peintre en bÃ¢timent (Autre)- Amfreville 1994 - 1995
-
Mg Maurice Goulard- Caen 1996 - 1998
Parcours militaire
-
Esa (Entretien Surface Alfan)- Toulon 1991 - 1993
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Arnaud COUCHEVELLOU
-
Vit Ã :
BREST, France
-
NÃ© le :
15 oct. 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Solier-moquettetiste
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
