Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE EQUIERNOLLES - Autre- Betheny 1984 - 1992
Collège Maryse Bastie - Autre- Reims 1992 - 1997
Lycée Roosevelt - Autre (Voie générale)- Reims 1997 - 2000
Université De Reims Champagne-ardenne - Autre (Sciences)- Reims 2000 - 2001
Iup Miage Pôle De Gestion - Autre- Nancy 2001 - 2006
Parcours club
GEC- Nancy 2001 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
Crédit Lyonnais - Lcl- NANCY 2003 - 2004
CRP CONSULTING - Développeur (Informatique)- Balma 2005 - 2005
COULEUR CITRON - Développeur (Informatique)- Toulouse 2006 - 2007
Dubois1981atgmailpointcom - Cadre (Autre)- Toulouse 2006 - 2007
COFRAMI - Informaticien (Informatique)- Toulouse
ingénieur2007 - maintenant
Laboratoires Pierre Fabre - Développeur (Informatique)- CASTRES 2007 - maintenant
Sopra Steria Group - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Toulouse 2010 - 2021
Imsa - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Montauban 2010 - 2021
PREVIFRANCE - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Toulouse 2021 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Arnaud DUBOIS
Vit à :
ALBI, France
Né le :
28 avril 1981 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Just married!
http://picasaweb.google.com/dubois1981
Profession :
Ingenieur
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - Italie - Luxembourg - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
