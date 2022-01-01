RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à Romorantin-LanthenayLe résultat du brevet à Romorantin-Lanthenay
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Saint-georges- Salbris 1985 - 1989
Lycée Claude De France- Romorantin lanthenay 1989 - 1993
IUT DE BOURGES- Bourges 1993 - 1995
Parcours militaire
BAP JULES VERNE- Toulon 1996 - 1997
BAP JULES VERNE- Djibouti 1996 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
Pompier Salbris- Salbris 2003 - 2014
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Arnaud JACQUELIN
Vit à :
ROMORANTIN-LANTHENAY, France
Né le :
9 janv. 1974 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
