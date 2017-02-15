Arnaud JOYES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Gérard Philipe- Cergy
6Ã¨me 5Ã¨me1985 - 1987
-
Collège Du Moulin ... Vent- Cergy
une 4Ã¨me1987 - 1988
-
Collège Anna De Noailles- Noailles
2 troisiÃ¨mes1988 - 1990
-
Lycée Professionnel Paul Langevin- Beauvais
seconde techno option informatique 1ere F3 Tale F3 ( redoublement ) BTS M.A.I.1990 - 1996
-
Lycée Paul Langevin- Beauvais 1992 - 1996
-
AFORP- Senlis
Je suis en BTS informatique de gestion option administrateur de rÃ©seaux locaux d'entreprises. Je suis en congÃ© individuel de formation, formation financÃ©e par le FongÃ©cif Picardie.2006 - 2008
Parcours militaire
-
39 Gc 72 Ra- Suippes
au matÃ©riel1996 - 1997
-
39gc- Suippes 1996 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Prysmian Cables And Systems - Technicien (Technique)- Angy 1999 - 2014
-
CABLES PIRELLI - Technicien (Technique)- Angy 1999 - maintenant
-
PHPNET FRANCE - Technicien support hotline (Informatique)- Grenoble 2015 - 2018
-
Conductix Wampfler - Technicien Gestion de DonnÃ©es Techniques (Technique)- Belley 2018 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Arnaud JOYES
-
Vit Ã :
COLOMIEU, France
-
NÃ© le :
13 dÃ©c. 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous ceux qui me connaissent et à tous ceux qui me retrouvent ici n'hésitez pas à me contacter !
Profession :
Technicien gestion de donnÃ©es techniques
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - France - Irlande - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
Canada - Finlande - - NorvÃ¨ge - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - SuÃ¨de
-
