Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Albert Camus (Mauguio)- Mauguio 1985 - 1987
ECOLE PAUL BERT- Evreux 1987 - 1988
Collège Paul Bert- Evreux 1988 - 1989
Collège Eugène Fromentin- La rochelle 1989 - 1993
Lycée Jean Dautet- La rochelle 1993 - 1996
Lycée Aliénor D'aquitaine- Poitiers 1997 - 1999
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Saint-etienne (Esc)- Saint etienne 1999 - 2002
Parcours club
ASPTT- La rochelle 1990 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
Accenture - Consultant (Informatique)- PARIS 2002 - 2006
Bnp Paribas - Chef de projet (Informatique)- PARIS 2006 - 2009
Bnp Paribas - Responsable de projets maitrise d'ouvrage- PARIS 2009 - 2010
Normand (Crédit Agricole) - Responsable CRM (Marketing)- CAEN 2010 - maintenant
CREDIT AGRICOLE NORMANDIE - Responsable banque privée (Commercial)- Caen 2016 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Arnaud LAFONT
Vit à :
BAYEUX, France
Né le :
1 juil. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Responsables CRM Crédit Agricole Normandie
Profession :
Responsable CRM
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
