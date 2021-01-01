Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Bayeux

Arnaud LAFONT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • ASPTT

     -  La rochelle 1990 - 1996

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Arnaud LAFONT

  • Vit à :

    BAYEUX, France

  • Né le :

    1 juil. 1977 (44 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Responsables CRM Crédit Agricole Normandie

  • Profession :

    Responsable CRM

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :