Parcours

Parcours scolaire

  • Ecole Saint Pierre

     -  Troyes

    68-69 : CE2 70-71 : CM2 71-72 : 6ème2 73-74 : 5ème C

    1968 - 1974

  • Collège Beurnonville

     -  Troyes

    75-76 : 3ème 1

    1974 - 1976

  • Lycée Chrestien De Troyes

     -  Troyes

    Terminale : M. Martin : prof de Philo Elèves : Schilde P, Thiebaut-Georges C, Chopinet M, Jacquesson F, Prelot N, Duguy MC, Massé, Georges N, Merlateau O, Sezeur C, Bourgeois S, Courtois, Arnoud, James W, Tribouley C, Dabkowski F, Houvion C, Henrion J, Simode A, Colomes M, Pottier E, Windel, Vincent, Grenier P, Hologne C, Clément V, Boccard, Sherrey, Hoffelt D, Derez P

    1976 - 1979

  • Isi - Institut Supérieur D'informatique

     -  Paris 1979 - 1981

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • Réalisations Informatiques  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Troyes

    Analyste Programmeur

    1982 - 1986

  • Ste Chimique De La Route  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Troyes

    Resp. Informatique

    1986 - 1991

  • Syntel Mc  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Monaco 1991 - 1996

  • Stamptronic  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Sophia antipolis 1996 - 1997

  • EXPERIAN  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Sophia antipolis

    Chef de projets

    1997 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Arnaud LALLEMENT

  • Vit à :

    ANTIBES, France

  • Né le :

    27 déc. 1960 (62 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chef de projets

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages

