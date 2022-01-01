Arnaud LALLEMENT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Saint Pierre- Troyes
68-69 : CE2 70-71 : CM2 71-72 : 6ème2 73-74 : 5ème C1968 - 1974
Collège Beurnonville- Troyes
75-76 : 3ème 11974 - 1976
Lycée Chrestien De Troyes- Troyes
Terminale : M. Martin : prof de Philo Elèves : Schilde P, Thiebaut-Georges C, Chopinet M, Jacquesson F, Prelot N, Duguy MC, Massé, Georges N, Merlateau O, Sezeur C, Bourgeois S, Courtois, Arnoud, James W, Tribouley C, Dabkowski F, Houvion C, Henrion J, Simode A, Colomes M, Pottier E, Windel, Vincent, Grenier P, Hologne C, Clément V, Boccard, Sherrey, Hoffelt D, Derez P1976 - 1979
Isi - Institut Supérieur D'informatique- Paris 1979 - 1981
Parcours club
JUDO CLUB TROYEN- Troyes
Prof : Louis Battaglia1968 - 1970
Troyes Aube Football- Troyes
La grande époque du TAF !!! Minime - aillier droit1971 - 1972
SCOUTS DE FRANCE- Troyes
6ème Troyes Rangers Pionnier : Jamboree 75 en Norvège Compagnon1973 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
Réalisations Informatiques - Informaticien (Informatique)- Troyes
Analyste Programmeur1982 - 1986
Ste Chimique De La Route - Informaticien (Informatique)- Troyes
Resp. Informatique1986 - 1991
Syntel Mc - Informaticien (Informatique)- Monaco 1991 - 1996
Stamptronic - Informaticien (Informatique)- Sophia antipolis 1996 - 1997
EXPERIAN - Informaticien (Informatique)- Sophia antipolis
Chef de projets1997 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Arnaud LALLEMENT
Vit à :
ANTIBES, France
Né le :
27 déc. 1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projets