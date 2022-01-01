Arnaud MARTIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Arnaud MARTIN

  • Vit à :

    BLACOURT, France

  • Né en :

    1975 (48 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut, si un jour, vous m'avez croisé dans votre vie, faites moi un signe.

  • Profession :

    Directeur

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :