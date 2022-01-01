Arnaud MARTIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Le Jardin D'enfant- Chambly 1977 - 1980
-
ECOLE CONTI- Chambly 1980 - 1981
-
Ecole Genty (Blacourt)- Blacourt 1981 - 1983
-
Ecole Du Logis (Espaubourg)- Espaubourg 1983 - 1984
-
Collège Institut Saint-hildevert- Gournay en bray 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Delamare Deboutteville- Forges les eaux 1988 - 1989
-
Lycée Paul Langevin- Beauvais 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Le Grand Chênois- Montbeliard 1993 - 1995
-
BTS FORCE DE VENTE- Montbeliard 1993 - 1995
Parcours club
-
Tir à L'arc Du Donjon- Gisors 1991 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Ford Garage De L'est - Commercial (Commercial)- Exincourt 1995 - 1997
-
Denney Automobiles - Commercial (Commercial)- Denney 1998 - 1999
-
Ford Mazda Ligne Bleu Automobile- Illzach 1999 - 2000
-
SIAM PEUGEOT - Commercial (Commercial)- Mulhouse 2000 - 2001
-
THIL AUTOMOBILES - Commercial (Commercial)- Beauvais 2001 - 2001
-
Abcis Picardie - Commercial (Commercial)- Beauvais 2002 - 2006
-
Abcis - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Fitz james 2006 - 2007
-
Abcis Saint Maximin- Saint maximin 2007 - 2011
-
TECHSTAR MERCEDES BENZ - Directeur (Autre)- Beauvais 2013 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
35ème Ri- Belfort 1997 - 1998
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Arnaud MARTIN
-
Vit à :
BLACOURT, France
-
Né en :
1975 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut, si un jour, vous m'avez croisé dans votre vie, faites moi un signe.
Profession :
Directeur
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Croatie - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Kenya - Maroc - Monténégro - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - Tanzanie
-
Arnaud MARTIN a ajouté Techstar Mercedes Benz à son parcours professionnel