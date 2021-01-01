Arnaud PERNOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DU CENTRE- Ronchamp 1985 - 1990
-
Collège Privé Sainte-anne Saint-joseph- Lure 1990 - 1992
-
Collège Victor Schoelcher- Champagney 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Polyvalent Lumière- Luxeuil les bains 1996 - 2000
-
Beaux Arts à Belfort : Sculpture, Gravure,modèle Vivant- Belfort 2000 - 2001
-
Iut De Belfort-montbeliardé Site De Montbeliard- Montbeliard 2001 - 2003
-
Pole Universitaire Du Pays De Montbéliard- Montbeliard 2004 - 2005
-
Ionis-stm- Ivry sur seine
M.B.A. : Expert en management des systèmes d'informations ( Ex. mastères EPITA)2011 - 2012
Parcours militaire
-
GENDARMERIE- Besancon 2001 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
Exco Sécafi Expertise Comptable - Informaticien (Informatique)- Exincourt 2005 - maintenant
-
EUROVENT CERTIFICATION COMPANY - Responsable de service (Informatique)- Paris 2012 - 2016
-
Eurovent Certita Certification - Responsable de service (Informatique)- Paris 2016 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Arnaud PERNOT
-
-
Né le :
21 mars 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
