Arnaud PERRIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Albert Châtelet- Douai 1988 - 1991
-
Faculté Jean Perrin- Lens 1991 - 1992
-
Iup Génie Des Systèmes Industriels- Bethune 1992 - 1995
-
Ecole Centrale De Lille- Lille 1995 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Coca-cola - Responsable Développement ECR (Autre)- ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 1997 - 1999
-
Coca-cola - Responsable exploitation logistique (Autre)- GRIGNY 1999 - 2002
-
Coca-cola - Responsable Plateforme (Autre)- COMBS LA VILLE 2003 - 2006
-
Coca-cola - Operations Manager (Production)- CASTANET TOLOSAN 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Arnaud PERRIN
-
Vit à :
PORTET SUR GARONNE, France
-
Né le :
2 févr. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Operations Manager
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2