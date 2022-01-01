Arnaud PERRIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Coca-cola  - Responsable Développement ECR (Autre)

     -  ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 1997 - 1999

  • Coca-cola  - Responsable exploitation logistique (Autre)

     -  GRIGNY 1999 - 2002

  • Coca-cola  - Responsable Plateforme (Autre)

     -  COMBS LA VILLE 2003 - 2006

  • Coca-cola  - Operations Manager (Production)

     -  CASTANET TOLOSAN 2006 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Arnaud PERRIN

  • Vit à :

    PORTET SUR GARONNE, France

  • Né le :

    2 févr. 1973 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Operations Manager

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages