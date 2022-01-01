Arnaud PICHOT (ARNAUD PICHOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Notre-dame Du Bel Air- Montfort l'amaury 1985 - 1989
-
Collège Notre-dame Du Bel Air- Montfort l'amaury 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Notre-dame Du Bel Air- Montfort l'amaury 1990 - 1996
-
BTS ST THOMAS DE VILLENEUVE- Saint germain en laye 1996 - 1998
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Arnaud PICHOT (ARNAUD PICHOT)
-
Vit à :
ISSY LES MOULINEAUX, France
-
Né le :
15 août 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingenieur d'Affaires
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Arnaud PICHOT (ARNAUD PICHOT) a ajouté BTS ST THOMAS DE VILLENEUVE à son parcours scolaire
-
Arnaud PICHOT (ARNAUD PICHOT) a ajouté Collège Notre-dame Du Bel Air à son parcours scolaire
-
Arnaud PICHOT (ARNAUD PICHOT) a ajouté Lycée Notre-dame Du Bel Air à son parcours scolaire
-
Arnaud PICHOT (ARNAUD PICHOT) a ajouté Ecole Notre-dame Du Bel Air à son parcours scolaire