Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DU BOURG- Meyzieu 1971 - 1979
Collège Les Servizières- Meyzieu 1979 - 1984
Collège Jeanne D'arc- Decines charpieu 1984 - 1985
Lycée Professionnel Alfred De Musset- Villeurbanne 1985 - 1987
ENNA- Villeurbanne 1985 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
PEDERSEN CHASSIEU - Assistant comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Chassieu 1990 - 1998
CCMX- Lyon 1999 - 2003
CCMX- Ampuis 2003 - 2013
Cegid- LYON 2013 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Arnaud PRADAL
Vit Ã :
MEYZIEU, France
NÃ© en :
1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technico-commercial
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Arnaud PRADAL a reconnu Chrystelle GACHON (CHAVAGNON) sur la photo 3è Mme Lecoq
Arnaud PRADAL a reconnu Morgan MINIO sur la photo ^^
Arnaud PRADAL a reconnu Stephane DUPRAZ sur la photo ^^
Arnaud PRADAL a reconnu Remi VIALLAT sur la photo ^^
Arnaud PRADAL a reconnu Mikael TOUITOU sur la photo CM2 - année 1978 - 1979
Arnaud PRADAL a reconnu VÃ©ronique EX PRADEL (STALDER) sur la photo CM2 - année 1978 - 1979
Arnaud PRADAL a reconnu Ludovic BARDON sur la photo CM2 - année 1978 - 1979
Arnaud PRADAL a ajoutÃ© Cegid Ã son parcours professionnel
Arnaud PRADAL a ajoutÃ© CCMX Ã son parcours professionnel
Arnaud PRADAL a ajoutÃ© CCMX Ã son parcours professionnel
Arnaud PRADAL a reconnu Arnaud PRADAL sur la photo CM2 - année 1978 - 1979
Arnaud PRADAL a ajoutÃ© PEDERSEN CHASSIEU Ã son parcours professionnel