Arnaud RINGENBACH est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
COURS LAFONTAINE- Cagnes sur mer 1982 - 1985
-
COURS LAFONTAINE- Villeneuve loubet 1985 - 1990
-
Collège Notre-dame De La Tramontane- Antibes 1990 - 1994
-
EGANAUDE- Sophia antipolis 1994 - 1995
-
CENTRE INTERNATIONAL DE VALBONNE- Sophia antipolis 1995 - 1999
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Arnaud RINGENBACH
-
Vit à :
VALBONNE, France
-
Né le :
1 janv. 1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
AGENT IMMOBILIER
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2