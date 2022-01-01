Aubry LE CHANU (AUBRY LE CHANU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Rue De Moncontour- Tregueux 1970 - 1978
-
Racine- Saint brieuc 1978 - 1982
-
Lycée Ernest Renan- Saint brieuc 1982 - 1985
-
Rennes 1 - Sciences Economiques- Rennes 1986 - 1990
-
IGR DESS SICG- Rennes 1990 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Decathlon- Brest 1993 - 1995
-
Decathlon S.a.- Villeneuve d'ascq 1995 - 1999
-
Decathlon- Brest 2000 - 2002
-
UNION INVIVO- Paris 2003 - 2004
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Aubry LE CHANU (AUBRY LE CHANU)
-
Vit à :
TOURS, France
-
Né le :
11 nov. 1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
