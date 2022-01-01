Aude FAUCHE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Carre (Libourne)- Libourne 1987 - 1992
-
Collège Grandchamp- Libourne 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Max Linder- Libourne 1996 - 1999
-
Université Michel De Montaigne : Bordeaux Iii- Bordeaux 1999 - 2002
-
OXFORD BROOKES UNIVERSITY- Oxford 2001 - 2002
-
COURS FLORENT- Paris 2002 - 2004
-
Université De La Sorbonne Nouvelle : Paris Iii- Paris 2003 - 2005
-
Université Stendhal : Grenoble Iii- Grenoble 2005 - 2006
-
Université De Provence - Sciences Du Langage- Aix en provence 2007 - 2009
Parcours entreprise
-
LMCB - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Paris 2002 - 2005
-
Carrefour - Employée administrative (Administratif)- PARIS 2003 - 2005
-
Acadomia - Professeur (Autre)- PARIS 2005 - 2006
-
VALLEY VIEW MIDDLE SCHOOL - Professeur (Autre)- Edina 2005 - 2006
-
Iss Accueil Et Services - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Paris 2006 - 2006
-
Mckinsey&company - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Paris 2006 - 2006
-
FRANSKA SKOLAN - Professeur (Autre)- Stockholm 2007 - 2007
-
INSTITUT DE FRANCAIS - Professeur (Autre)- Villefranche sur mer 2007 - 2009
-
HONG KONG INSTITUTE OF LANGUAGES - Professeur (Autre)- Hong kong 2009 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Aude FAUCHE
-
Vit à :
VILLEFRANCHE SUR MER, France
-
Née le :
31 juil. 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Professeur de français langue étrangère
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2