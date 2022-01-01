Aude-Justine DEGEORGES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Aude-Justine DEGEORGES

  • Vit à :

    BARBEZIEUX SAINT HILAIRE, France

  • Née le :

    18 août 1980 (41 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Infirmière

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages