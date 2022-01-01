RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Houdemont
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jacques Prevert (Ludres)- Ludres 1978 - 1986
-
Collège Notre-dame Saint-sigisbert- Nancy 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Notre-dame - Saint Sigisbert- Nancy 1990 - 1992
-
Lycée Doctrine Chrétienne- Nancy 1992 - 1994
-
IFSI BRABOIS- Nancy 1996 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Cpn Nancy-laxou - Infirmière (Autre)- Laxou 1999 - maintenant
-
CENTRE PSYCHOTHERAPIQUE DE NANCY - Infirmière (Autre)- Laxou 1999 - maintenant
-
CPN LAXOU - Infirmière (Autre)- Laxou 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Audrey DESBROSSES
-
Vit à :
HOUDEMONT, France
-
Née le :
10 avril 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmière
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible