Parcours
Parcours club
FOYER RURAL- Creches sur saone 1996 - 2006
Les Electros- Macon 2002 - 2004
Mjc St Rambert- Lyon 2008 - maintenant
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Lamartine- Macon 2002 - 2004
Uvhc-licence Pro Informatique De Gestion- Valenciennes 2004 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
IETI CONSULTANTS - Développeuse (Informatique)- Macon 2005 - 2005
CARL INTERNATIONAL - Développeuse (Informatique)- Limonest 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Audrey ROUSSOT
Vit à :
LYON, France
Née le :
27 mai 1984 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Intégratrice
Mes goûts et passions
