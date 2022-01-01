Aurel NOBIAL (AUREL NOBIAL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Charles De Gaules- Morne a l'eau 1981 - 1985
-
BAIMBRIDGE- Les abymes 1985 - 1988
-
Iut De Créteil Site De Créteil- Creteil 1988 - 1990
-
ENSSAT- Lannion 1990 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
NORTEL- Courbevoie 1995 - 2002
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Aurel NOBIAL (AUREL NOBIAL)
-
Vit à :
NOGENT SUR MARNE, France
-
Né le :
2 déc. 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
