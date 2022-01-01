RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à LyonLe résultat du brevet à Lyon Le résultat du BTS à Lyon
Parcours
Parcours club
Tennis Club De Barbizon- Barbizon 1982 - 1985
CLUB FOOTBALL DE BARBIZON- Barbizon 1982 - 1985
Judo Club De Perthes- Perthes 1983 - 1986
C.s.c. Chailly En Biere- Chailly en biere 1985 - 1989
CTB- Chailly en biere 1985 - 1990
RACING CLUB DE FONTAINEBLEAU- Fontainebleau 1989 - 1990
Rugby Club De Niamey - Niger- Niamey 1992 - 1993
BDE ESC- Troyes 1997 - 1998
Parcours scolaire
Collège François Couperin- Fontainebleau 1986 - 1990
Lycée François Couperin- Fontainebleau 1990 - 1990
Lycée La Fontaine- Niamey 1991 - 1993
Prépa Hec Notre Dame Des Minimes- Lyon 1993 - 1995
ESC TROYES- Troyes 1995 - 1998
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Aurelien DEROUET
Vit à :
LYON, France
Né le :
28 nov. 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable Commercial Opérations
Situation familiale :
en union libre