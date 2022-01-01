Aurélien KUHN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Intercommunale (Kirrwiller Bosselshausen)- Kirrwiller bosselshausen 1986 - 1991
-
Collège- Bouxwiller 1992 - 1993
-
Collège La Craffe- Nancy 1993 - 1993
-
Collège Institution De La Providence- Strasbourg 1993 - 1997
-
Lycée Privé Horizon- Strasbourg 1997 - 2000
-
Institut D'enseignement Supérieur Par Alternance- Strasbourg 2001 - 2003
-
IESA- Strasbourg 2001 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
Fm Logistic - Développeur (Informatique)- BRUMATH 2001 - 2003
-
Netprod - Développeur (Informatique)- Hoenheim 2006 - 2007
-
Alcatel (Alcatel Lucent) - Informaticien (Informatique)- ILLKIRCH GRAFFENSTADEN 2007 - 2009
-
Alcatel Lucent - Informaticien (Informatique)- STRASBOURG 2007 - 2009
-
Sogeti - Informaticien (Informatique)- STRASBOURG 2007 - maintenant
-
-
Développements (Euro Information)- STRASBOURG 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Aurélien KUHN
-
Vit à :
STRASBOURG, France
-
Né le :
23 oct. 1981 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
