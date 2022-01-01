RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Albertville
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Jean Moulin - Autre (Voie générale)- Albertville 1996 - 1998
IUT GEA- Grenoble 1998 - 2000
IUP AFFAIRES INTERNATIONALES- Chambery 2001 - 2004
Institut D'administration Des Entreprises (Iae) Université Jean Moulin La Manu Lyon Iii- Lyon 2005 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
Groupe Dewavrin - Export Manager Asia (Marketing)- Hong kong 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Aurore TRAN
Vit à :
ALBERTVILLE, France
Née en :
1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de produit international
Mes goûts et passions
