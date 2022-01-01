RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Paris
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MATERNELLE PUBLIQUE- Dieulefit 1968 - 1973
Ecole Le Juncher (Dieulefit)- Dieulefit 1972 - 1978
Collège Ernest Chalamel- Dieulefit 1977 - 1979
Collège Victor Hugo- Valreas 1978 - 1981
Lycée Rudolf Steiner- Verrieres le buisson 1982 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
Les Glénans- Paris 1995 - 1999
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Axel BAY
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
NÃ© en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
