RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Bordeaux
Axel FLEURIET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège- Rochechouart 1975 - 1979
-
Lycée Paul Eluard- Saint junien 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Gay Lussac- Limoges 1984 - 1985
-
Ecole Nationale Sup Des Techniques Industrielles Et Des Mines D'alès- Ales 1985 - 1990
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Axel FLEURIET
-
Vit Ã :
BORDEAUX, France
-
NÃ© en :
1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Australie - Irlande - Islande - NorvÃ¨ge - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - SuÃ¨de
-
Axel FLEURIET a reconnu Marie-NoÃ«lle ESCOLA-MOURIER (MOURIER) sur la photo 3ème A
-
Axel FLEURIET a reconnu Josiane LEONARD (HELIER) sur la photo 3ème A
-
Axel FLEURIET a reconnu Sylvie SCHENCK (GAUTHIER) sur la photo Math Sup 1984/1985
-
Axel FLEURIET a reconnu Jean-Francois CHASSIN sur la photo Math Sup 1984/1985
-
Axel FLEURIET a reconnu Marie-HÃ©lÃ¨ne VAREILLE sur la photo Math Sup 1984/1985
-
Axel FLEURIET a reconnu Axel FLEURIET sur la photo Math Sup 1984/1985
-
Axel FLEURIET a reconnu Axel FLEURIET sur la photo 3ème A