Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Éveux

Axelle OLARIA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Axelle OLARIA

  • Vit à :

    EVEUX, France

  • Née le :

    28 août 1997 (24 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Lycée 1ère S

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :