RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Villenave-d'Ornon
Axelle PELLETIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Joliot-curie- Villenave d'ornon 1997 - 2005
-
Collège Du Pont De La Maye- Pont de la maye 2005 - 2010
-
Lycée Nicolas Brémontier- Bordeaux 2010 - 2011
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Bordeaux 2011 - 2013
-
Lycée Professionnel Jacques Brel- Lormont 2013 - 2015
Parcours entreprise
-
ENELAT- Pessac 2011 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Axelle PELLETIER
-
Vit Ã :
VILLENAVE D'ORNON, France
-
NÃ©e le :
20 juin 1994 (27 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Axelle PELLETIER a ajoutÃ© Lycée Gustave Eiffel Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Axelle PELLETIER a ajoutÃ© Lycée Professionnel Jacques Brel Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Axelle PELLETIER a ajoutÃ© Enelat Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Axelle PELLETIER a ajoutÃ© Lycée Gustave Eiffel Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Axelle PELLETIER a ajoutÃ© Lycée Nicolas Brémontier Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Axelle PELLETIER a ajoutÃ© Collège Du Pont De La Maye Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Axelle PELLETIER a ajoutÃ© Ecole Joliot-curie Ã son parcours scolaire