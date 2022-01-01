RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Rueil-Malmaison
Aymeric-Pierre PEYRET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Monceau V. Frahier- Valdoie 1984 - 1990
-
Collège Passy Saint-nicolas Buzenval- Rueil malmaison 1990 - 1998
-
Conservatoire National De Région- Rueil malmaison 1991 - 1997
-
Lycée Passy Buzenval- Rueil malmaison 1995 - 1998
-
Lycée Sainte-geneviève- Versailles 1998 - 2001
-
ECOLE CENTRALE DE LILLE- Villeneuve d'ascq 2001 - 2003
-
THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT AUSTIN- Austin
Student + RA/TA, Petroleum Engineering Formation Evaluation Supervisor C. Torres-Verdin Work on sonic logging2004 - 2007
-
THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT AUSTIN- Austin
Student + RA/TA, Geological Sciences Sedimentology Supervisor D. Mohrig Work on submarine channels incision/erosion, White Sands Dune characterization.2007 - 2011
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Aymeric-Pierre PEYRET
-
Vit à :
HOUSTON, Etats-Unis
-
Né en :
1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Petrophysicist