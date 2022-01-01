Baptiste ESNAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Henri Jeanne (Cherreau)- Cherreau 1986 - 1992
-
Collège Val D'huisne- La ferte bernard 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Robert Garnier- La ferte bernard 1996 - 1999
-
Universite Du Maine (Faculte Des Sciences)- Le mans
DEUG MIAS1999 - 2000
-
Lycée Notre-dame De Ste-croix- Le mans
INFORMATIQUE DE GESTION2000 - 2002
-
Bts Informatique De Gestion - Notre Dame De Sainte Croix- Le mans 2000 - 2002
-
IUT INFORMATIQUE- Nantes
LICENCE PROFESSIONNELLE DES METIERS DE L'INFORMATIQUE2002 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
AROBAS SYSTEM - Développeur (Informatique)- Nantes 2003 - 2004
-
Protection 24 Bnp Paribas - Développeur d'applications (Informatique)- Vineuil 2004 - 2010
-
Protection 24 Bnp Paribas - Chef de projets (Informatique)- Vineuil 2010 - 2017
-
Protection 24 Bnp Paribas - Responsable AMOA (Informatique)- Vineuil 2017 - 2022
-
SATI NUMEN SERVICES - Responsable ingénierie éditique (Informatique)- Chambray les tours 2022 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Baptiste ESNAULT
-
Vit à :
LES MONTILS, France
-
Né le :
21 oct. 1981 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable Département Maîtrise d'Ouvrage
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - France - Italie - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - République Dominicaine - Suisse
-
-
-
