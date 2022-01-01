Bastien HOCQUET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ASSOMPTION- Le havre 1983 - 1991
-
Collège Les Ormeaux- Le havre 1991 - 1996
-
Lycee Jeanne D'arc- Le havre 1996 - 1998
-
Lycee Jeanne D'arc- Le havre 1998 - 2000
-
Lycee Jeanne D'arc- Le havre 2000 - 2002
Parcours club
-
Pegasus Lan 76- Saint laurent de brevedent 2004 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Bastien HOCQUET
-
Vit Ã :
TOCQUEVILLE LES MURS, France
-
NÃ© le :
4 aoÃ»t 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien supÃ©rieur chez TOTAL
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Bastien HOCQUET a reconnu Bastien HOCQUET sur la photo Grande Section - 1984-85
-
Bastien HOCQUET a reconnu Bastien HOCQUET sur la photo CM1 A 1989-1990
-
Bastien HOCQUET a reconnu Bastien HOCQUET sur la photo 4ème ARE1