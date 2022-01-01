Beata REPETOWSKA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Szkoła Podstawowa Nr 13- Racibórz 001 1980 - 1988
-
Ii Liceum Ogólnokształcące- Racibórz 001 1988 - 1992
-
Policelane Studium Architektoniczne- Gliwice 1992 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
RADIO FLASH- Gliwice 1992 - 1995
-
Sephora (Le Siège)- Ormes 1999 - maintenant
-
SEPHORA FRANCE - Assistante gestion des flux (Autre)- Orleans 1999 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Smoc Boxe's- Saint jean de braye 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Beata REPETOWSKA
-
Vit à :
ORLEANS, France
-
Née en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Czesc !
Witam wszystkich bardzo cieplo
Profession :
ASSISTANTE GESTION DES FLUX
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible