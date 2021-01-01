Béatrice DRAPIER (BRIFFAUT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Saint Hilaire (Givet)- Givet 1959 - 1965
VICTOR HUGO- Constantine rp 1965 - 1968
Lycée Paul Claudel- Laon 1968 - 1971
Lycée Jules Uhry- Creil 1971 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
Bayer CropScience (Bayer) - Cadre administratif (Production)- MARLE 1989 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Béatrice DRAPIER (BRIFFAUT)
Vit à :
LA NEUVILLE BOSMONT, France
Née le :
15 sept. 1952 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre administratif dans la Chimie
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2