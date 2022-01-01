Béatrice FONTAINE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Beauséjour- Vichy 1969 - 1974
Lycée Alain- Le vesinet
Baccalauréat série S1974 - 1981
CLASSES PREPARATOIRES LYCEE TURGOT- Paris 1981 - 1984
INSTITUT NATIONAL SUPERIEUR DE CHIMIE INDUSTRIELLE DE ROUEN- Mont saint aignan 1984 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
Europcar International (Europcar) - Consultant Système d'informations (Informatique)- MONTIGNY LE BRETONNEUX 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Béatrice FONTAINE
Vit à :
CARRIERES SUR SEINE, France
Née le :
16 juin 1963 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Consultant Système d'informations
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2