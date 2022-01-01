Beatrice MARTIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Beatrice MARTIN

  • Vit à :

    PYLA SUR MER, France

  • Née en :

    1967 (55 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    CM1 - CM2 avec M. Dumont, collège Jean Campin, collège-lycée Jules Ferry, c'est si loin !
    Certains se souviendront peut être...

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :