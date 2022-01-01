Beatrice MARTIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Champlat (Jouy Sur Morin)- Jouy sur morin 1975 - 1979
Collège Jean Campin- La ferte gaucher 1978 - 1981
Collège Jules Ferry- Coulommiers 1981 - 1983
Lycée Jules Ferry- Coulommiers 1985 - 1987
Universite Nanterre : Paris X- Paris
Licence Lettres Modernes1990 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
Pricewaterhousecoopers - Pwc- PARIS 1990 - 1996
Pricewaterhousecoopers - Pwc- COGNAC 1996 - 2000
Smurfit Kappa Celllulose Du Pin - Assistante de direction (Administratif)- Biganos 2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Beatrice MARTIN
Vit à :
PYLA SUR MER, France
Née en :
1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
CM1 - CM2 avec M. Dumont, collège Jean Campin, collège-lycée Jules Ferry, c'est si loin !
Certains se souviendront peut être...
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
