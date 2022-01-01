Beatrice TARDIEU WARNERY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE GENEVIEVE- Gouvieux 1976 - 2007
-
Lycée Jean Rostand- Chantilly 1988 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Air Liberté- Orly 1992 - 1996
-
Air Liberté- Rungis 1993 - 1996
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Beatrice TARDIEU WARNERY
-
Vit à :
MANDELIEU LA NAPOULE, France
-
Née le :
3 avril 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
REMARIEE? UN FILS DE 14 ANS JE PROFITE DES JOIES DES SPORTS DE MONTAGNE ET MARITIMES ET DES DELICES CULINAIRES DE LA REGIONS!!!!SEE YOU SOON
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1