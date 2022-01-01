Beatrice TREDEZ (BEATRICE TREDEZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Jean Zay- Lomme 1973 - 1977
Collège Guy Mollet- Lomme 1973 - 1977
LA MITTERIE- Lomme
Cap agent administratif1977 - 1979
Ilep- Lille 2002 - 2003
Maestris Beauté- Lille 2014 - 2015
Parcours entreprise
Super Marche Match - Argent administratif (Administratif)- Lomme 1980 - 2014
Beatrice - Créateur et gérante (Profession libérale)- Lille 2014 - 2018
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Beatrice TREDEZ (BEATRICE TREDEZ)
Vit à :
BAILLEUL, France
Née le :
27 févr. 1962 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Tjrs active prochainement une formation de collaborateur juridique et ouvrir une structure
Profession :
Fabrication vêtements tricots
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
